While Dealing With Syria, Trump Tweets Conspiracy Theories to Explain His Mounting Scandals

The Ugly Truth

While alarmed aides and allies worried that Trump was the angriest he’d ever been, the president saw conspiracies in the challenges facing his administration and hinted at more chaos

ed note–as we pointed out in yesterday’s post on this issue, the issue involving Syria is rooted in the dirty political war to bring Trump down, and no one claiming to be a ‘truther’ should make the mistake of divorcing the 2 issues. Trump making the politically-necessary noises of striking Syria are not the result of him being ‘owned by Djooz’ and because he wants to start WWIII, but rather because he is not ‘owned by Djooz’ and is there to prevent WWIII.

