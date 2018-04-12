How They Do It– Netanyahu Was Once a Leader of Stature. Now He’s Becoming a Delusional Maniac

The Ugly Truth

Decadent, corrupt, desperate and weak: Why Netanyahu has to go



ed note–let us start off this little discussion by remembering 2 important factoids–

1. No one ever accused the Jews of being stupid, and

2. ‘By way of deception, we shall make war’…

Netanyahu is–comparatively–a pussy cat in terms of Israel’s prime ministers. When we examine the bloody business attributed to previous monsters such as Begin, Shamir, Sharon, etc, Netayahu is–borrowing a line uttered by Jewish gangster Hyman Roth in the 2nd Godfather movie–‘small potatoes’.

Yet there are no OpEds from this ‘good rabbi’ dredging up what these warlords of the past did, and if memory serves, there were no OpEds written by this ‘good rabbi’ calling on these warlords to resign when they were elbows-deep in the blood of innocent Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, etc.