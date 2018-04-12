in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It– Netanyahu Was Once a Leader of Stature. Now He’s Becoming a Delusional Maniac

The Ugly Truth

Decadent, corrupt, desperate and weak: Why Netanyahu has to go

ed note–let us start off this little discussion by remembering 2 important factoids–

1. No one ever accused the Jews of being stupid, and

2. ‘By way of deception, we shall make war’…

Netanyahu is–comparatively–a pussy cat in terms of Israel’s prime ministers. When we examine the bloody business attributed to previous monsters such as Begin, Shamir, Sharon, etc, Netayahu is–borrowing a line uttered by Jewish gangster Hyman Roth in the 2nd Godfather movie–‘small potatoes’.

Yet there are no OpEds from this ‘good rabbi’ dredging up what these warlords of the past did, and if memory serves, there were no OpEds written by this ‘good rabbi’ calling on these warlords to resign when they were elbows-deep in the blood of innocent Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, etc.

So, the question obviously is, ‘what gives’? Has our ‘good rabbi had a ‘coming to…

View original post 1,430 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s