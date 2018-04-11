Trump blames Mueller probe for present tensions with Russia

The Ugly Truth

ed note–please, all you self-proclaimed geniuses and experts out there who have this ‘Drumf’ thing all figured out, pay close attention to the language here, because you can rest assured of 2 things–

1. It is important, and

2. That Judea, Inc is paying VERY close attention, because they know that this is where the real ‘meat and potatoes’ of all genuine political intrigue takes place.

Trump is saying that the world being brought to the brink of war between 2 nuclear powers–the US and Russia–is not the work of Assad ‘gassing’ his people. He’s not blaming it on a trade war with China, on Kim Jong Un, or the immigration problem.

He is placing it squarely in the lap of his Zionist enemies who are seeking to implode his presidency by using Robert Mueller and the ‘Russian’ angle to do it.