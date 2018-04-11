in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It– ‘Impeachment and the 25th Amendment: Is it time yet?’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–BY ALL MEANS, all of you geniuses and experts out there in DUH-M who maintain with dogmatic authority that the Jews just LOVE Donald Trump, pay no mind whatsoever to the highly-placed/highly-connected NeoCon mouthpiece for Israel Jennifer Rubin and the absolute glee in her discussion of the likelihood of Trump being removed. 

And equally as well, BY ALL MEANS, continue allying yourself with NeoCons such as Rubin and with their concerted efforts in causing POTUS as much mental grief as possible with your incessant ‘Trump is owned by Djooz’ nonsense.

