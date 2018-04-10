The End of International Law?

BY THIERRY MEYSSAN – Do the Western powers hope to put an end to the constraints of International Law? That is the question asked by the Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sergueï Lavrov, at the Moscow conference on International Security (…)
Making an allusion to the Cebrowski-Barnett doctrine, Sergueï Lavrov declared: « We have the clear impression that the United States seek to maintain a state of controlled chaos in this immense geopolitical area [the Near East], hoping to use it to justify the military presence of the USA in the region, without any time limit, in order to promote their own agenda ». CONTINUE READING
