How They Do It–Israeli newsite quotes Chief Rabbi saying that Jews are ‘Morally Obliged to End Cruel Syrian Genocide’, makes no mention of his past infamous racist statements

The Ugly Truth

‘This is an obligation no less than the moral obligation was to destroy the nuclear reactor in Syria,’ Israel’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef says

ed note–we’ll spare the readers a re-hash of the same commentary that accompanied yesterday’s story dealing with the same topic but will point out something equally relevant and important.

The story is from Haaretz, considered a ‘leftist’ news outlet and by extension, made up of ‘good Jews’ who claim to ‘want peace’ with the Arabs. On any given day, it is chock-full of liberal moralizing/lecturing/finger-wagging about how evil racism is (which it is) and how they–as ‘good Jews’–occupy a lofty place on the ‘high road’ by constantly revealing and condemning the racism of the ‘right wing’ in Israel.