Moscow denies Syrian regime used chemical weapons in Douma

Top official leading Russian efforts for reconciliation in civil war says Kremlin ready to send in analysts to collect data and prove claims ‘fabricated’



ed note–keep in mind that this gas attack in Syria is taking place in the aftermath of 3 recent important developments–

1. The poisoning of a former Russian ‘double agent’ in the UK which the JMSM has been screeching for weeks was the direct result of Putin’s orders,

2. The announcement by Trump that Putin is scheduled to come to the White House for talks,

and–

3. Trump’s announcement that US military operations in Syria are coming to an end.

Can’t imagine who might want to drive a wedge between the leaders of the 2 most powerful/nuclear armed countries, one of whom has just destroyed the Israeli-backed terrorists in Syria.