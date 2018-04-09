Forget about Gaza, bomb Assad! Israeli hawks urge US to strike Syria over Douma ‘chem attack’

RT – Israeli officials were apparently uncomfortable with the international community paying unwanted attention to developments in Gaza. Dozens of Palestinian protesters were killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during mass protests in the Gaza Strip – but Erdan says the global community has been looking in the wrong direction.
"The shocking attack shows the incredible international hypocrisy of the international community focusing on Israel confronting the terrorist organization Hamas that is sending civilians to our [border] fence, when dozens are being killed in Syria every day," he said.
