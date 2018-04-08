US: Assad regime must be ‘held accountable’ for suspected chlorine attack

ed note–before all the usual suspects react to this with their typical ‘NYUH-HUH…NYUH-HUH’ (a little phrase made famous by the irreplaceable Mike Piper) please keep in mind a few facts.

The American people are–tragically–now the dumbest people in the world. With only few exceptions, they wander around aimlessly looking for their latest ‘meal’ in the form of some trivial, tabloidesque distraction like the mindless zombies featured in the Walking Dead who wander around in search of human flesh to eat. Even Trump’s supporters–not the least of which are the largest voting block in America numbering over 90 million, the Christian Evangelicals–have bought into all the Judaic propaganda concerning Assad, Syria, and anyone deemed an ‘EOI’–enemy of Israel.