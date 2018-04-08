Crescent And Cross Solidarity – Minister Farrakhan and Michael Hoffman Join Forces In The Name Of Christ (PBUH)

BY MICHAEL HOFFMAN – Addressing the Christians of the West [Farrakhan] stated, “You wouldn’t even have the courage — the testicular fortitude — to ask them (the rabbis) why did they want to boil the man you call your Savior, in excrement.”
Farrakhan is confronting today’s so-called Christians with the appalling fact that they hold in good repute a religion that splatters the Holy Name of Jesus with excrement. Other than some Church of Satan cult, I can’t think of any other creed on earth that would stoop so low or be more deserving of exposure, even as we offer Christ’s love to the Judaic people who are in bondage to its iniquity.
For all the derision of Muslims in Right wing churches and culture, I daresay that Mr. Farrakhan, notwithstanding his Islamic faith, shall perhaps reach Paradise long before many of his “Christian” detractors, who cannot summon the “testicular…
View original post 27 more words
Advertisements