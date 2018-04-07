in Uncategorized 0 Words

Skripal, Crime, Chemical Weapons and Duterte: The Connections Nobody Dares to Make

EURASIA FUTURE – Western militaries and intelligence agencies have a long history of involvement in the proliferation of the chemical weapons we all call “drugs”. In the 1950s and 1960s, the drug commonly known as LSD was invented by the US military and CIA. The drug was first tested on soldiers before being released to the public where its effects as a so-called “recreational drug” were monitored closely by the intelligence agencies (…)

During America’s war on Vietnam, soldiers were given strong amphetamines and other drugs in order to increase aggression on the battlefield (…) Today, terrorist organisations across the world run narcotics smuggling operations, often in secret alliances with the CIA, while individual terrorists in groups including al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS) are known to regularly take a powerful chemical stimulant called captagon, while cocaine and speed are also battlefield staples for the most violent terrorist groups on the planet. CONTINUE READING

