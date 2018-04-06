Trump wants out of Syria, but don’t say ‘timeline’

TUT .ed Please note that word–‘Immediately’. This is not a draw-down but an EVACUATION because he knows something is coming.
President makes clear he wants to bring troops home within five or six months, despite opposition from key advisers
ed note–again, reiterating/expanding upon the theme introduced here recently concerning Trump’s reasons for wanting this pullout, i.e. that he understands that US soldiers in Syria represent the proverbial ‘perfect storm’ where the US can/will get dragged into yet another devastating war for Israel’s benefit, it is somewhere between possible and probable that Trump has gotten intel indicating that the trap has been set and is about to be sprung and is therefore circumventing it (or at least trying to) by ordering the pullout.
Therefore, look for something to go BOOM here at home before this pull-out takes place, the fuse of course being lit by someone of the non-Gentile persuasion–that will of course be blamed on a resurgent and rejuvenated ISIS that has now been ’emboldened’ by Trump’s pullout.
Look for…
