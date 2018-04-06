Trump wants out of Syria, but don’t say ‘timeline’

ed note–again, reiterating/expanding upon the theme introduced here recently concerning Trump’s reasons for wanting this pullout, i.e. that he understands that US soldiers in Syria represent the proverbial ‘perfect storm’ where the US can/will get dragged into yet another devastating war for Israel’s benefit, it is somewhere between possible and probable that Trump has gotten intel indicating that the trap has been set and is about to be sprung and is therefore circumventing it (or at least trying to) by ordering the pullout.