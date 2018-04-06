Russia says Britain is ‘playing with fire’ in spy case

ed note–there is only one beneficiary to the now-global campaign in demonizing Russia and Vladimir Putin, and as always, just as it was in demonizing Hitler, Germany, the Islamic Word, the Catholic Church, etc, that one beneficiary is–

Russia is back in the Middle East and–borrowing yet another line from a movie made famous by Bruce Willis–with a vengeance. Israel’s proxy terrorists in the region known as ISIS have been defeated by Russia, Iran, Syria and Hezbollah, and in the process, the narrative that Israel has tried to create by utilizing her Judaic black magic media machine viz a viz Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah being ‘terrorists’ has now fallen apart. With Russia’s newly acquired clout in terms of public perception, her purchasing power in obtaining concessions and…