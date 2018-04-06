POLAND – Polish journalist calls Jewish NGO a ‘gang of international blackmailers’

Ziemkiewicz, who in January said on air that Jews in the Holocaust “were part of their own destruction” and that Nazi death camps should be called “Jewish camps,” said in a post Thursday on Facebook that murdered French Holocaust survivor Mirelle Knoll was poor because she received no financial aid “from these hundreds of millions of dollars, extorted under the guise of ‘compensation for Holocaust victims’ by the Jewish gang of international blackmailers, called the World Jewish Congress.”