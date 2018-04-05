US officials: Trump-Netanyahu call grew ‘tense’ over plans to leave Syria

US president is said to stand alone in haste to withdraw troops from war-torn country, to dismay of security agencies and allies
ed note–assuming that the facts as alleged in this case are true, that Trump ‘stands alone’ amongst his security agencies, certain elements within the US Military and America’s ‘allies’, it says a lot, to wit–
1. That Trump is indeed the ‘fly in the ointment’ and that the opposition to him by what is popularly termed by certain ‘experts’ in ‘duh muuvmnt’ as ‘The New World Order’ or the less politically-correct term, the ‘Zionist controlled West’ is indeed the real deal and not just some ‘act’.
2. That indeed Trump intends–just as he stated during his campaign–to pull America’s bacon out of that all-consuming fire known as the ‘war on terror’ and the ‘Clash of Civilizations’ that stands to destroy Pax Americana, and that despite the flowery language…
View original post 1,434 more words
Advertisements