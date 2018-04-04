in Uncategorized 0 Words

‘Unchallenged US domination becoming a thing of the past’ – Former Russian ambassador to US

RT – “The unchallenged American domination and leadership is becoming a thing of the past. Economically, China has almost overtaken the United States. Europe is beginning at the very least to try to speak its own political language. Meanwhile, Russia got up off its knees, straightened its shoulders and proved that it can stand up for its national interests.

“At the same time, from what we do and say, nothing is ‘anti-American.’ First and foremost, we are talking only about the need to ensure our national security interests.”CONTINUE READING

