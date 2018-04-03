in Uncategorized 0 Words

Netanyahu: Even In Peace, The Occupation Will Never End

The Ugly Truth

eretz GREATER ISRAEL

LOBELOG – He’s said it countless times before in myriad ways. But he usually only says it in Hebrew. This week, however, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said in English, and on camera, that under his leadership Israel will never end the occupation of Palestine (…)

“What that means is that whatever the solution is, the area west of the Jordan — that includes the Palestinian areas — would be militarily under Israel,” he continued. “The security, the overriding security responsibility would be Israel’s.” CONTINUE READING

