FLASHBACK – President Trump: Replace The Dollar With Gold As The Global Currency To Make America Great Again

“Global cooperation, dealing with other countries, getting along with other countries is good, it’s very important. But there is no such thing as a global anthem, a global currency or a global flag. This is the United States of America that I’m representing.”
“We used to have a very, very solid country because it was based on a gold standard, but we don’t have the gold. Other places have the gold.”
“Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but boy, would it be wonderful. We’d have a standard on which to base our money.”
View original post 1,057 more words
Advertisements