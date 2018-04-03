in Uncategorized 0 Words

FLASHBACK – President Trump: Replace The Dollar With Gold As The Global Currency To Make America Great Again

The Ugly Truth

Trump.jpg

“Global cooperation, dealing with other countries, getting along with other countries is good, it’s very important. But there is no such thing as a global anthem, a global currency or a global flag. This is the United States of America that I’m representing.”

“We used to have a very, very solid country because it was based on a gold standard, but we don’t have the gold. Other places have the gold.”

“Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but boy, would it be wonderful. We’d have a standard on which to base our money.”

View original post 1,057 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s