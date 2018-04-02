in Uncategorized 0 Words

The Jew vs. The Zionist

The Ugly Truth

DR GOEBBELS

Zionist is a fairly new concept, too new in fact to have allowed the Gentile DNA to get accustomed to and develop a self-defence mechanism against it.  ‘Zionist’ is an asepticized word, it has no substance, it carries no intrinsic value, it does not speak to our inner self. And precisely because it is too new, it does not trigger anything in us, it does not provoke any auto-immune reaction to it.

The word Jew however, speaks to our collective psyche. Our collective Gentile DNA recognizes it straight away: it has had to to deal with this dangerous foreign body for the past 5000 years and diagnose it as the cancer to society that it is.

View original post 710 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s