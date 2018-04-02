The Jew vs. The Zionist

Zionist is a fairly new concept, too new in fact to have allowed the Gentile DNA to get accustomed to and develop a self-defence mechanism against it. ‘Zionist’ is an asepticized word, it has no substance, it carries no intrinsic value, it does not speak to our inner self. And precisely because it is too new, it does not trigger anything in us, it does not provoke any auto-immune reaction to it.
The word Jew however, speaks to our collective psyche. Our collective Gentile DNA recognizes it straight away: it has had to to deal with this dangerous foreign body for the past 5000 years and diagnose it as the cancer to society that it is.
View original post 710 more words
Advertisements