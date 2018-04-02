The Jew vs. The Zionist

Zionist is a fairly new concept, too new in fact to have allowed the Gentile DNA to get accustomed to and develop a self-defence mechanism against it. ‘Zionist’ is an asepticized word, it has no substance, it carries no intrinsic value, it does not speak to our inner self. And precisely because it is too new, it does not trigger anything in us, it does not provoke any auto-immune reaction to it.