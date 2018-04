The Saudi Crown prince, the future heir to the throne is on a whirlwind tour. His second stop after Egypt: the UK. The UK has cordially received the prince, with a host of meetings and even a dinner with the PM, after a lunch with the queen. In this debate we ask: has the UK stooped so low as to sit and dine with a regime that is responsible for the killings in Yemen while accused of supporting terrorism, all for the sake of some business deals?

