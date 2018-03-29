in Uncategorized 0 Words

Cool-hand Trump vs war-hawk Dems

The Ugly Truth

trump

ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS – From the looks of it, Trump is the only cool hand in a roomful of hotheads; namely Democrats for whom a Cold War is good, but a Hot War would be better.

These are the same Liberals who need Safe Spaces and teddy bears if an opinion displeases them but appear quite willing to exchange missiles with Russia…and if Trump wants to prove to them, to people like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), that he never did collude with Russia – all he has to do is start blasting away.

