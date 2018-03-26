in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump appointed Bolton because Republicans desperately need Adelson’s money

The Ugly Truth

ed note–please keep in mind that Phillip Weiss, being one of those ‘good Jews’ on the left who opposes Zionism, is no friend of Trump in the least. He has every reason to ascribe Trump’s latest gamble in appointing Bolton the Barbarian as National Security Advisor to Trump’s wanting to start WWIII rather than to take a more measured, rational approach in deconstructing exactly what it is Trump is aiming to do.

The bottom line is that a year ago, Trump would not even meet with Bolton. He knew then, just as he knows now–exactly what Bolton represented–more war for Israel–that Trump has made into his personal mission of averting.

So the obvious question is, what gives? Why the sudden turnaround in appointing a creature like Bolton to such a sensitive post?

As with all things, there are several possibilities–

1. Trump has appointed him with the intention of…

View original post 1,860 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s