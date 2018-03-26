Trump appointed Bolton because Republicans desperately need Adelson’s money

ed note–please keep in mind that Phillip Weiss, being one of those ‘good Jews’ on the left who opposes Zionism, is no friend of Trump in the least. He has every reason to ascribe Trump’s latest gamble in appointing Bolton the Barbarian as National Security Advisor to Trump’s wanting to start WWIII rather than to take a more measured, rational approach in deconstructing exactly what it is Trump is aiming to do.