How They Do It – Islamophobia goes hand in hand with anti-Semitism, ADL

ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS – Anti-Defamation League Senior VP for International Affairs Sharon Nazarian spoke to Arutz Sheva about the rise in anti-Semitism in both Europe and the United States.

“In the last year, there’s been a 65% increase in anti-Semitic incidents just in America,” Nazarian said. “Our audit was released a month ago, and we are really concerned, including extremist issues on campuses, universities, k-12 schools, where we’re seeing swastikas, we’re seeing bullying of Jewish students. And so both incidents and attitudes all show that there is a real concern about right-wing extremism spreading through America.”