in Uncategorized 0 Words

UK – British Regime Reportedly Accepted $985,000 from “Israel” Linked Infoterrorists

The Ugly Truth

BRITAIN ENGLAND

EURASIA FUTURE – More damning information is being reported regarding the so-called data harvesting firm Cambridge Analytica and its ties to election meddling throughout the world. Earlier today, it was revealed that the corporate offered a bribe of $1.4 million to St. Kitts and Nevis politician Lindsay Grant which resulted in him losing an National Assembly election by 29 votes. It has been further revealed that Cambridge Analytica employed “Israeli” hacker agents to break into the private emails of politicians in Nigeria and St. Kitts and Nevis as part of a multi-million dollar campaign to meddle in democratic elections. CONTINUE READING

View original post

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s