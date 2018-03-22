UK – British Regime Reportedly Accepted $985,000 from “Israel” Linked Infoterrorists

EURASIA FUTURE – More damning information is being reported regarding the so-called data harvesting firm Cambridge Analytica and its ties to election meddling throughout the world. Earlier today, it was revealed that the corporate offered a bribe of $1.4 million to St. Kitts and Nevis politician Lindsay Grant which resulted in him losing an National Assembly election by 29 votes. It has been further revealed that Cambridge Analytica employed “Israeli” hacker agents to break into the private emails of politicians in Nigeria and St. Kitts and Nevis as part of a multi-million dollar campaign to meddle in democratic elections. CONTINUE READING
