Sorry, but the Messiah is NOT a Christian concept

First and foremost is the fact that few today understand just how serious and dire the circumstances are faced by everyone and everything these days. Like the scenery played out in the iconic 70’s film Jaws, where the townspeople of Amity go about their lives, going to the beach, swimming and in general living their blissful existence without any consideration whatsoever for the fact that there is a monster lurking in the waters just a few feet away from them just waiting to make them his next meal, likewise the people of the West have no idea whatsoever of the kind of hell that is headed their way as a result of Judea’s plans for them that are thousands of years old along in their fermentation.