SWEDEN vows to ban ALL religious schools (except Jewish Schools…)

The Ugly Truth

ED-NOTE – Interesting to point here that the Israeli press do not speak of the exemption made to the Jewish schools… As always, the usual suspects (i.e. the Jews) are behind it and, acting behind the scene, are using DEM MOOOZLEMS migrants (the useful idiots) to blame it all on.

In other European countries, the ‘migrants’ are being used to divert attention from the predation of the ECB, the destruction of our economies, of our standard of living, of our quality of life, of our cultural and archaeological heritage, the erosion of our civil liberties and the 666% kosherization and judaization of our nations and ‘values’.