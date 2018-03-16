Trump’s Abrupt New Romance With Kim Leaves Netanyahu Hurting, and Stranded

“Shortly after star-crossed bromancers Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu parted after their cozy interlude at the White House, Trump quickly turned his affections in another direction.
It was kind of sudden, and it would be hard to fault Netanyahu if he felt hurt by the whole thing.
But however hurt his feelings may have been when the Donald’s attentions abruptly shifted in the direction of a new suitor, this one in Pyongyang, it is quite possibly the long-term damage to the Jerusalem-Washington, D.C. relationship that could be even more significant.”
