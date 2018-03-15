Trump administration finally announces Russia sanctions over election meddling

In the first case, please note the word ‘finally’ in the title of the story appearing on an overtly-Zionist publication, CNN. ‘Finally’ means ‘long overdue’ and made so by human reluctance, in this case, by implication, Trump himself.

The worst of it however is the fact that–if indeed CNN got its facts straight, which of course is always a big question mark–is that these sanctions are designed to punish Russia for ‘meddling’ in the US political process. By Trump signing on to this, he is basically admitting to what the entire Mueller probe is trying to prove–that the 2016 elections were ‘rigged’ and a ‘sham’ and therefore that Trump is not the real president.