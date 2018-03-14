‘Alt-Right’ Ringleader Richard Spencer– ‘We Tend to Attract the Mentally Ill’

The new documentary ‘Alt-Right: Age of Rage’ explores the violent rise of the ‘alt-right’ in America and how white nationalists feel emboldened under President Trump.
ed note–Yes, the Daily Beast is owned (or at least was) by Jane Harmon, an Israeli spy. Yes, it is over-the-top liberal and serves as a seek-and-destroy mechanism for conservative traditional values. This does not mean however that just because it is billed as such that therefore Spencer’s quote must be false. As the old saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day.
And likewise with Spencer’s statement concerning many alt-right/White Nationalist types being mentally ill. In the many decades I have been doing all this political business, I have personally witnessed with my own eyes and ears the template/profile that over and over again typifies the average white nationalist in percentages that run in the high 90s–alone, unmarried, childless, (or if…
View original post 1,455 more words
Advertisements