‘Alt-Right’ Ringleader Richard Spencer– ‘We Tend to Attract the Mentally Ill’

The new documentary ‘Alt-Right: Age of Rage’ explores the violent rise of the ‘alt-right’ in America and how white nationalists feel emboldened under President Trump.

ed note–Yes, the Daily Beast is owned (or at least was) by Jane Harmon, an Israeli spy. Yes, it is over-the-top liberal and serves as a seek-and-destroy mechanism for conservative traditional values. This does not mean however that just because it is billed as such that therefore Spencer’s quote must be false.

As the old saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day.