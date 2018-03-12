Must Read–The Metamorphosis of the Jewish Nation

ed note–as we say here often, the only way to understand the true extent of the danger that the entire world faces as a result of organized Jewish power is to study and understand it at a sub-atomic level and particularly what is said and written by those who are responsible for organizing all this ‘nuclear’ activity on the part of Judea Inc, meaning the religious class.
Please note a few things which the ‘good Rabbi’ makes clear in this very ‘illuminating’ essay–
1. That the Jews are and have been ‘God’s chosen people’ for 3,500 years, and despite the obvious proofs negating this position–the constant expulsions, persecutions, programs, etc–that the Jews are a blameless people whose suffering throughout the millenia is not the result of their own obnoxious (and oftentimes criminal) behavior, but rather because of–
A. The ‘anti-Shemitism’ of the Gentiles, and
and
B. The ‘anti-Shemitism’ of Yahweh…
View original post 1,112 more words
Advertisements