How They Do It–U.S. Jewish groups say Putin’s statement about Jews sabotaging American elections is ‘eerily reminiscent of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion’

‘Why Is Trump Silent?’ U.S. Lawmakers Demand After Putin Says ‘Jews’ May Be Behind Election Meddling
ed note–remember that way back when Trump suggested that it was Jews responsible for all the fake bombing scares at Jewish centers that the reaction was the exact same–HOW DARE HE!!! HOW DARE YOU!!!! THIS IS JUST LIKE THE PROTOCOLS!!!! IMMINENT HOLLERCO$T!!!!
And then it turned out that Trump was 100,000% correct.
Again, the real significance of this event is as follows–
1. Putin throwing out the possibility that it was Jews or organized Jewish interests with ‘dual citizenship’–Putin’s words–monkeying around with the US elections means that he has hard intel that this was in fact the case, and all can rest assured that given Putin and Trump’s ‘shared values’ in averting WWIII as Israel intends that if and when the Russkies bring forth the information that Jews WERE monkeying around with the US…
View original post 899 more words
Advertisements