The ‘Anti-Zionist’ Zionists Freak Show

“Anti-Semitism is unlike most other forms of hatred” writes Pessah at 972.com today. And why? Because “it is both a form of bigotry and a false accusation.” An Israeli Jew ‘pro’ Palestinian is telling us that while hatred of Jews is based on lies, other forms of hatred (misogyny, anti black, Islamophobia) must be factually supported. Can you think of a more telling example of morbid Judeo centrism?