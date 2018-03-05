On eve of Netanyahu-Trump talks, AIPAC chief calls for Palestinian statehood

First, all can absolutely dismiss without any reservation any and all notions that Kohr believes that there needs to be a ‘Palestinian state’, unless of course we factor into it that what he envisions is an island somewhere near the South Pole where the inhabitants of that future Palestinian state are sure to die of starvation once there are no more penguins left to eat. In the first case, the very word ‘Palestine’ is a dagger in the heart and a thorn in the eye of every Jew, as it represents the name given to the region first by the…