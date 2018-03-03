POLAND – Polish official: Germany may owe us $850 billion for WWII war crimes

ED-NOTE – The German occupation of Catholic Poland was exceptionally brutal, far more brutal than their occupation of Catholic France, because the Germans considered the Slavic nations in general and the Poles in particular to be racially inferior. We all know about the Jews in the camps – how can we NOT? Every now and again, we are reminded about the Gypsies and the gay holocaust with their pink triangle. And that’s about it, as if there were no other ‘ethnic’ or religious groups who were sent and sometimes died in the camps.