Comparing America to Israel on gun laws is dishonest

TOI – Israel’s social reality – the large number of firearms on the country’s streets – may look like an American conservative’s utopia, but it got there via a domineering statist regulatory regime that American gun control activists can only fantasize about. And that’s no accident. A comparison of the gun control regimes of the US and Israel lays bare some fundamental differences between the two societies.
For one thing, Israelis are much more likely to trust in state power than are Americans. (…) In other words, Israelis are armed not against the state, but by the state against external threats like terror attacks. (…)
“The United States is deeply heterogeneous, and deeply aware of its heterogeneity, and that fosters deep distrust generally,” explained Daniel Correa, who teaches law at the University of North Texas at Dallas.
View original post 1,702 more words
Advertisements