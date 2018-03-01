in Uncategorized 0 Words

Israeli officials discussed ways to manipulate ‘naive’ Kushner — report

The Ugly Truth

People in Israel sought to leverage White House aide’s lack of experience and business interests in their favor, US officials tell Washington Post

ed note–Please juxtapose this highly-revealing information with the widely-asserted position rendered by certain ‘experts’ that Kushner was Trump’s ‘handler’ and that even before Trump had won the race for president, Kushner was already Israel’s  highly-trained, highly-effective, and highly-efficient ‘macher’ who was poised to steer Trump from the moment he had finished his swearing in on Inauguration Day.

Anyone eyeballing Kushner can see in a micro-second what he is–a weak-willed man living under the shadow of his powerful Father-in-law and equally powerful wife, no offense intended. With this in mind, it is obvious then that from day one of the entire Trump spectacle, he was a showpiece and a stage prop ‘proving’ Trump’s ‘bona fides’ on the Jewish issue as a means of circumventing all the usual noise…

View original post 1,429 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s