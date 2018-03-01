People in Israel sought to leverage White House aide’s lack of experience and business interests in their favor, US officials tell Washington Post
ed note–Please juxtapose this highly-revealing information with the widely-asserted position rendered by certain ‘experts’ that Kushner was Trump’s ‘handler’ and that even before Trump had won the race for president, Kushner was already Israel’s highly-trained, highly-effective, and highly-efficient ‘macher’ who was poised to steer Trump from the moment he had finished his swearing in on Inauguration Day.
Anyone eyeballing Kushner can see in a micro-second what he is–a weak-willed man living under the shadow of his powerful Father-in-law and equally powerful wife, no offense intended. With this in mind, it is obvious then that from day one of the entire Trump spectacle, he was a showpiece and a stage prop ‘proving’ Trump’s ‘bona fides’ on the Jewish issue as a means of circumventing all the usual noise…
