The Ugly Truth

People in Israel sought to leverage White House aide’s lack of experience and business interests in their favor, US officials tell Washington Post



ed note–Please juxtapose this highly-revealing information with the widely-asserted position rendered by certain ‘experts’ that Kushner was Trump’s ‘handler’ and that even before Trump had won the race for president, Kushner was already Israel’s highly-trained, highly-effective, and highly-efficient ‘macher’ who was poised to steer Trump from the moment he had finished his swearing in on Inauguration Day.