How They Do It–Gal Gadot casted to play Queen Esther

The Ugly Truth

ed note–doubtless (and tragically) there will be as many long lines waiting to see this as there were for Gibson’s Passion of the Christ. Christians will flock to see this just as young girls lost their minds when the Beatles first arrived in America, not realizing the very insidious program of psychological conditioning that is taking place prepping the Gentile collective consciousness in support of war for Israel’s benefit.

The best of this story however appeared at the end where in a stunning admission of deliberate Judaic deception against Gentiles, the director Fishman belches out a real whopper, to wit–