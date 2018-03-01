ADL blames Trump for rise in anti-Semitic incidents in US

Hours after the Anti-Defamation League released a report Tuesday that detailed a dramatic spike in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in 2017, its chief told reporters that the one man who could be making things better has instead been making them worse.

Ed note–It goes without saying (or at least should in any rational and intelligent discussion) that the ADL–as well as other powerful groups working as the teeth and claws in furthering Judea, Inc’s interests–do not make statements like these about people they ‘like’. They do not make statements like these about people they ‘love’. They do not make statements like these about people they support. All one need do is look back over the years at the chorus line of various characters whom this group has attacked and slandered, from Mel Gibson to Mike Piper to yours truly as proof of this.