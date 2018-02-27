Must Read–Destroying Empires on Purim

Again, as we point out here ad nauseum, the Jews, being after all the ‘people of the book’ means that everything about them–past, present, and future–is directly linked to what is written in that book known as the Torah, as well as its ‘new and improved’ version, the Talmud. The repeating tale of empires being brought low by Jewish hands, whether it is Egypt, Babylon, Greece, Assyria or Persia, should never be considered some historical event that has no current relevance to them, as they consider it their yahweh-given duty to repeat the feats of their ancestors throughout the continuance of human events ad eternam.