The Debate – Situation in Syria(THEY BLAME RUSSIA AND IRAN MUST SEE)There is uproar over Syria’s attacks on Eastern Ghouta. Al-Qaeda linked terrorists that currently control that region have refused to come to a deal with the gov’t over allowing in aid & medical evacuations, while in fact blocking civilians from leaving the area altogether. Added to the above, these very terrorists continue to attack Damascus & its surrounding areas, as they have for so long. Yet, there is no balanced conversation about this at the UN, which puts all blame on Syria, Russia while giving terrorists & their supporters carte blanche. Join me Waqar Rizvi, as we discuss Eastern Ghouta tonight.

