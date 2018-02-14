Why Do IDF Soldiers Dress Up On Purim?

ed note–as has been testified over and over again by eyewitnesses, on Purim the Palestinians shut themselves into their homes and do not come out for fear of being beaten or murdered by drunken Judaics out celebrating the bloodlust of what the anti-Gentile religious feast of Purim signifies, so what the author here is alleging, that IDF soldiers dress up as Arabs in order to ‘protect’ the Jewish state is a blatant lie. They are there to provoke, intimidate, terrorize and engage in false flag terrorism as a necessary precursor to the next planned bloodbath of Palestinians that the Jewish state has scheduled for itself.