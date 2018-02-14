Parkland high school shooting: At least 14 victims, many deaths

The Ugly Truth

ed note–doubtless of course we will hear from all the usual suspects that this was all a ‘hoax’, complete with ‘crisis actors’ and fake blood, just as they all are.

After all, it’s not as if during the last half century, Americans have been programmed by the JMSM to be not only anesthetized to violence against innocent people, but indeed, addicted to it as if it were a drug, as a necessary precursor to creating not only the mindset, but as well the military machinery needed in prowling about the world and murdering 2 billion Muslims for Israel’s benefit, right?