Putin discusses Mideast with Trump, hosts Abbas

The Ugly Truth

After Russian president conveys Trump’s regards to PA leader, Abbas reiterates stance that US can no longer be sole mediator in peace talks

ed note–2 things worth considering very carefully here–

1. Putin acts as a personal emissary in sending Trump’s regards to Abbas, indicating that Putin and Trump are on friendly terms and that they plan to work together on this issue,

and–

2. Abbas intimates he is open to such an arrangement in saying that the US cannot be the ‘sole mediator’ in the peace talks with Israel.

Which means, the US and Russia are going to work together against Israel in resolving this thing.