Israeli ‘Justice’ Minister Shaked– ‘Israel Must Keep Jewish Majority Even at the Expense of Human Rights’

Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed the proposed nation-state law, contending that Israel as a Jewish state must administer equal civil but not national rights

ed note–there is no such thing as ‘universal’ human rights within the Judaic mindset for the simple reason that Judaism does not view Gentiles as people, but rather as ‘donkeys in human form’–quoting the great Sephardic Rebbe Ovadia Yosef–whose sole purpose in being created was to serve the Jews. And no, this is not just a ‘Khazar’ thing or a ‘Talmud’ thing, as the seeds of anti-Gentilism that have jerminated, sprouted and are now in full bloom are to be found in the teachings of the Torah and all the commandments and commendations contained therein for GAAAAWD’S chosen people to murder, dispossess, enslave and abuse the goyim as a pre-requisite in raising up Eretz Y’Israel as the headquarters from which all human affairs would be directed.

