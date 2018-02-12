Trump Blasts U.S. Spending in the Middle East as ‘Stupid,’ Promotes Infrastructure Plan

ed note–remember, all you holding proud membership in the ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ brigade, that includes the $10 billion a year that goes to Israel, and even though this fact has not (yet) been added to the organized screeching campaign against him on the part of Judea Inc, rest assured that this possibility/likelihood (as well as the manner in which Israel plans to respond to it if/when it comes up, the most likely place being within the context of a peace deal with the Palestinians) has been discussed in panicked tones in various meetings and thinktanks in DC, NY, and Tel Aviv.