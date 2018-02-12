in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump Blasts U.S. Spending in the Middle East as ‘Stupid,’ Promotes Infrastructure Plan

The Ugly Truth

Trump tweeted early Monday morning, ‘This will be a big week for Infrastructure. After so stupidly spending $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is now time to start investing in OUR Country!’

ed note–remember, all you holding proud membership in the ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ brigade, that includes the $10 billion a year that goes to Israel, and even though this fact has not (yet) been added to the organized screeching campaign against him on the part of Judea Inc, rest assured that this possibility/likelihood (as well as the manner in which Israel plans to respond to it if/when it comes up, the most likely place being within the context of a peace deal with the Palestinians) has been discussed in panicked tones in various meetings and thinktanks in DC, NY, and Tel Aviv.

View original post 681 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s