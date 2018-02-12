in Uncategorized 0 Words

Putin’s Phone Call With Netanyahu Put End to Israeli Strikes in Syria

The Ugly Truth

Prior to Saturday call, senior Israeli officials were still taking a militant line and it seemed Jerusalem was considering further military action

ed note–all can rest assured that the recent tragedy surrounding the crash of the Russian passenger flight that killed all onboard has links all the way back to Tel Aviv, that Putin knows it and that this featured prominently in the discussion that took place between the two leaders that resulted in an abrupt de-escalation of military activity on the part of the Jewish state.

View original post 844 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s