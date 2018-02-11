The Time Has Come For Mass Study of the Torah by Gentiles

Firstly, once again, it underscores the absolute and utter bankruptcy of the (flawed) position put forth by too many today that the Torah is no longer a substantive issue in Judaism, but rather that the Talmud (which these same experts argue is distinct and different from the Torah which they characterize as a ‘holy’ work representing ‘God’s word’) is actually the book that explains the root causes of the ‘Jewish problem’ as it exists today. Nothing can be further from the truth, as the Talmud is just a continuum of the teachings contained in the Torah and the two works cooperate with each other as do the 2 legs of a person walking from point A to point B.