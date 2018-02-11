in Uncategorized 0 Words

The Time Has Come For Mass Study of the Torah by Gentiles

The Ugly Truth

ed note–a fascinating and important read on several levels.

Firstly, once again, it underscores the absolute and utter bankruptcy of the (flawed) position put forth by too many today that the Torah is no longer a substantive issue in Judaism, but rather that the Talmud (which these same experts argue is distinct and different from the Torah which they characterize as a ‘holy’ work representing ‘God’s word’) is actually the book that explains the root causes of the ‘Jewish problem’ as it exists today. Nothing can be further from the truth, as the Talmud is just a continuum of the teachings contained in the Torah and the two works cooperate with each other as do the 2 legs of a person walking from point A to point B.

Next, please consider some of the implications and nuances contained in this piece which give a better glimpse into the Judaic mindset–

View original post 1,456 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s