How They Do It–Poland’s Jews fear for future under new Holocaust law

The Ugly Truth

Behind the new law denying Polish complicity in Nazi atrocities, many fear there lies a growing strain of antisemitism

ed note–there is nothing about this law that denies that Jews suffered and died. Nor does it claim that no Poles were involved in it. All it does is to clarify that it was not a ‘national’ act that is to be applied across the board to every man, woman, and child in Poland in the manner as the Jews demand.