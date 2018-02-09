in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump tells Israel it will also have to make ‘hard compromises for peace’

The Ugly Truth

 

ed note–and herein lies the entire beating heart of the ‘get Trump’ program as conceived and managed by Judea, Inc.

They don’t care about the ‘Muslim ban’…

They don’t care about Trump saying ‘shithole countries’…

They don’t care about ‘Russian collusion’, except in as much as threatens their own iron grip over the American political process…

They don’t care about ‘bringing jobs back’ to America…

All they care about is Greater Israel, which means all of Jerusalem and everything lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers as specifically outlined within various passages of the Torah, and as soon as an American politician starts talking about ‘peace’ deals with those whom the Jews plan on dispossessing of their life, liberty and property, he/she has to go.

