Trump tells Israel it will also have to make ‘hard compromises for peace’

They don’t care about ‘Russian collusion’, except in as much as threatens their own iron grip over the American political process…

All they care about is Greater Israel, which means all of Jerusalem and everything lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers as specifically outlined within various passages of the Torah, and as soon as an American politician starts talking about ‘peace’ deals with those whom the Jews plan on dispossessing of their life, liberty and property, he/she has to go.