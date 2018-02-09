Israeli law enforcement woefully lax, says study by Chief Economist

The Ugly Truth

Israel prosecutes far fewer criminals and has weaker contract enforcement than other developed nations. ‘We’re giving a green light to criminals,’ warns one economist

ed note–there is as much about this that is surprising as it is surprising to learn that whorehouses are breeding grounds for venereal disease.

J udaism is in effect a closed, secret-society-based paradigm rooted in thievery, exploitation, deception, fraud, violence and chicanery, and therefore no one who understands the nuts and bolts of the Torah and its ‘new and improved’ version, the Talmud, should be in the east bit surprised that this is the end result.



Perhaps a certain Teutonic leader said it best in pulling away the veil of mystery surrounding the creation of the Jewish state–