Israeli law enforcement woefully lax, says study by Chief Economist

Israel prosecutes far fewer criminals and has weaker contract enforcement than other developed nations. ‘We’re giving a green light to criminals,’ warns one economist
ed note–there is as much about this that is surprising as it is surprising to learn that whorehouses are breeding grounds for venereal disease.
Judaism is in effect a closed, secret-society-based paradigm rooted in thievery, exploitation, deception, fraud, violence and chicanery, and therefore no one who understands the nuts and bolts of the Torah and its ‘new and improved’ version, the Talmud, should be in the east bit surprised that this is the end result.
Perhaps a certain Teutonic leader said it best in pulling away the veil of mystery surrounding the creation of the Jewish state–
‘…while the Zionists try to make the rest of the world believe that the national consciousness of the Jew finds its satisfaction in the creation of a…
View original post 1,460 more words
Advertisements